How to watch UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura time, start times, streaming links & more info

Stay tuned for all the latest news ahead of the next blockbuster UFC card from Las Vegas

Octagon eyes remain focused on American soil for the final blockbuster UFC card of 2024. We were in New York for UFC 309 last month, where Jon Jones retained his heavyweight crown in style against Stipe Miocic, and now we head west to the usual MMA stamping ground of Nevada for the next huge event, UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, on Saturday, December 7, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which is part of the Las Vegas Valley. As mentioned, the heavyweights spotlighted in New York, but we head way down the weight divisions for the feature here. It’s a heavyweight encounter in stature, though, as Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his flyweight belt for a third time in the space of twelve months.

Pantoja, known as ‘Cannibal’, who is currently on a six-fight winning streak, claimed the flyweight crown at UFC 290 back in July 2023 when beating Brandon Moreno. That was a split-decision success, and Pantoja’s subsequent victories over Steve Erceg and Brandon Royval have both gone the full distance, too. The Brazilian pocket rocket puts his title on the line at the T-Mobile Arena against Japanese star Kai Asakura, who looks to shock the MMA world by claiming a UFC title in his first-ever bout for the promotion.

UFC head honcho, Dana White, has never been afraid of making waves or upsetting the status quo and he’ll be looking to prove the critics wrong in Nevada. White has faced criticism over why Asakura has been able to go straight into a UFC belt match-up. The fighter from Japan, who has won 21 of 25 fights during his MMA career so far, has the chance to become his country’s first UFC champion ever. Asakura returns to action for the first time since last December, when he reigned supreme as bantamweight champion for the second occasion in the Rizin FF, considered Japan's top MMA promotion.

Getty Images

UFC 310 promises thrilling fights right through the card. As well as the Pantoja vs Asakura headliner, unbeaten duo Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry go toe-to-toe in a mouthwatering co-main event, which is a 5-round welterweight title eliminator. There’s also the eye-catching heavyweight showdown and a rematch between the former interim UFC champion, Ciryl Gane and former Bellator world champion, Alexander Volkov. Gane won by unanimous decision when the pair clashed in 2021.

Let GOAL help take you through all the essential info ahead of the mouthwatering UFC card in Nevada, including how to watch or stream all the octagon action and what time it’s all getting underway.

When is UFC 310?

UFC 310 will take place on Saturday, December 7, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. The prelims get underway from 8pm ET (Sunday 1am GMT), with the main card starting at 10pm ET (Sunday 3am GMT). The octagon ring walk for the main event, Pantoja vs Asakura, is expected to take place at approximately midnight ET (Sunday 5am GMT).

Date Saturday, December 7 Location T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Start time 8pm ET (Sunday 1am GMT) Main event walks 12am ET (Sunday 5am GMT)

UFC 310 is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena, a multi-purpose indoor venue in Paradise, Nevada. Opened in 2016, it is the home arena of ice hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights of NHL fame and is situated on the Las Vegas Strip. It has hosted various sports and entertainment events over recent years, including MMA, boxing, and wrestling. The UFC signed a long-term tenancy agreement in 2017, under which it agreed to host multiple events yearly at the arena. Earlier this year, both UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 and UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill were held at the T-Mobile.

Looking for tickets for UFC 310? Head to www.axs.com - Ticket prices range from $100 - $7,000.

How to watch UFC 310 in the US

You can order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura exclusively through ESPN+ in the US. Before purchasing, you need a subscription to ESPN+ to access the service’s PPV content. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. You must pay separately to access UFC 310 and any future pay-per-view events. The UFC 310 pay-per-view is $79.99. After purchase, you can live stream the event from compatible devices at home or on the go. ESPN+ allows simultaneous streaming on up to five devices for most content, but with UFC PPV events, you can only stream simultaneously on up to two devices.

How to watch UFC 310 in the UK

UFC 310 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

How to watch UFC 310 in Australia

Australian viewers can watch or stream all UFC PPV fights, live and on-demand, on Main Event via Kayo Sports. You don’t need a Kayo subscription to watch UFC fights. Select the event, follow the steps to complete your purchase, and start streaming. UFC 310 is available to watch on Kayo PPV for $59.95.

Watch UFC 310 from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 310 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

UFC 310 Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Flyweight title Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura Welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry Heavyweight Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov Featherweight Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie Featherweight Nate Landwehr vs Choi Doo-ho

Alexandre Pantoja MMA Stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 1.65 m

1.65 m Reach: 1.71 m

1.71 m Total fights: 33

33 Record: 28-5-0

Kai Asakura MMA Stats