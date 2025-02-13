How to watch the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix: Date, time, schedule, TV & streaming and more

It’s a double delight for Formula E fanatics with back-to-back race days at a stunning new Saudi circuit

Who will use their driving force to become the Jeddah master? Formula E is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has now been a regular fixture on the electric series calendar since 2018. For the first time this 2024/25 season, a circuit is staging a double-header, with races taking place over two action-packed days - Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15. We are doubling up at a further five more locations throughout the season.

The Formula E bandwagon may have rolled into Saudi Arabia annually since Season 5 (aside from COVID-affected 2020), however there’s been a significant shift for the Season 11 edition this year, as the drivers will be competing over a brand new track in a different Saudi city. All 11 previous E-prix races in Saudi Arabia since 2018 had been hosted by the Diriyah track in Riyadh, but this year, the focus has shifted west to the city of Jeddah and the iconic Corniche Circuit, which is set against the stunning Red Sea coastline. After six successful seasons of racing in Diriyah, this move marks an exciting new chapter in Formula E's history and reflects its commitment to innovation and entertainment. While the drivers warmly received the Diriyah track, it had failed to deliver exciting races in recent years, and organizers are hoping this will change in Jeddah, where overtaking should be easier.

Along with racing over a new track in a new city, a new Formula E feature, ‘Pit Boost’, is set to be launched during the Jeddah race weekend. During a pit stop, teams can plug a cable into the rear of their cars to recharge 10% of their energy in about 30 seconds. The extra power can be used for faster lap times or longer race distances.

Defending Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein is one of three drivers who have recorded multiple race wins in Saudi Arabia. The other two being Nyck de Vries and Sam Bird. All three will be vying for honors once again in the Kingdom. Wehrlein will be hoping for a change of fortune after a disappointing start to the new season. Despite being on the pole for the first two races of the campaign, the German failed to finish in Sao Paulo and only came third in Mexico City. It’s Wehrlein’s Porsche teammate, Antonio Félix da Costa, who currently tops the standings. The 2019/20 Formula E king, recorded back-to-back second places during the opening two rounds.

Let GOAL give you all the details you need to know ahead of the upcoming double-header in Jeddah, including the full schedule and how you can watch or stream both races from the Saudi leg of the Formula E season.

Where is the Jeddah E-Prix held?

The Saudi Arabian leg of the Formula E season is being held in Jeddah for the first ever time. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has proven itself to be a home to world-class motor racing since opening in 2021. It’s established itself as one of the fastest street circuits globally and is acknowledged by fans and racers alike as one of the most exhilarating venues on the planet.

The Jeddah E-Prix will be raced over a specially modified shorter configuration of the fast and flowing Formula 1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It will be formed largely from the first and third sectors on the full Grand Prix circuit but with extra chicanes added. The drivers will compete over 31 laps of the 3.1km street circuit.

Jeddah E-Prix Schedule

Date Session Time Watch Stream Thursday, February 13 Free Practice 1 9 pm AST (6 pm GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/FuboTV Friday, February 14 Free Practice 2 1 pm AST (10 am GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/FuboTV Qualifying (Race 1) 3:20 pm AST (12:20 pm GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/ITVX/FuboTV E-Prix (Race 1) 8:05 pm AST (5:05 pm GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/ITVX/FuboTV Saturday, February 15 Free Practice 3 1 pm AST (10 am GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/FuboTV Qualifying (Race 2) 3:20 pm AST (12:20 pm GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/ITVX/FuboTV E-Prix (Race 2) 8:05 pm AST (5:05 pm GMT) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/ITVX/FuboTV

Where can I watch the Jeddah E-Prix in the UK?

This season, the Jeddah E-Prix and other Formula E races will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin Media. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package includes TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport. There will also be ITV coverage of the Formula E action this season and the Jeddah E-Prix qualifying sessions and both races will be available to stream live on ITVX.

Where can I watch the Jeddah E-Prix in the US?

In the United States, viewers can watch the Jeddah E-Prix and the rest of the 2024-25 Formula E season on CBS Sports Network and stream it on FuboTV. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month, and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to watch the Jeddah E-Prix from anywhere with a VPN

You may need a different way to watch the action if you cannot view the Jeddah E-Prix locally or any Formula E races this season. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network. You want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to get access to the races. Most VPNs make it easy to do this. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.