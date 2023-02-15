WATCH: Shocker from Takehiro Tomiyasu! Kevin De Bruyne capitalises on Arsenal man's glaring error to open scoring

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu made a terrible backpass to gift Kevin De Bruye a goal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Tomiyasu's backpass too soft

De Bruyne intercepts

Neat finish past Ramsdale for 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Tomiyasu tried to sweep a left-footed pass to Aaron Ramsdale in the 24th minute, but it swerved right onto the path of De Bruyne, who whipped a perfect first-time shot past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box. While Manchester City did well to apply pressure on Tomiyasu and force a quick decision, the backpass was well below the standard of a Premier League player.

Arsenal found an equaliser through Bukayo Saka from the penalty spot before half-time as they pushed to overcome Tomiyasu's error.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tomiyasu came into the starting line-up for Ben White, with manager Mikel Arteta telling Amazon before the match: "Tomi deserves a chance as well, because you need to be very adaptable in these games and Tomi has this quality, and we want to give him a chance."

Arsenal entered the game with a three-point advantage at the top of the table but altered the look of their line-up from the weekend. In addition to the Tomiyasu inclusion, Arteta brought Jorginho into the fold because of a late injury setback for midfielder Thomas Partey.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Regardless of the result on Wednesday, Arsenal's game in hand ensures they will maintain at least a slight title advantage entering Saturday's game against Aston Villa.