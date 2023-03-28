WATCH: Scott McTominay can't stop scoring! Man Utd midfielder grabs FOURTH goal of international break to put Scotland on brink of historic Spain win

Dan Bernstein
Scott McTominay Scotland celebrate 2023Getty Images
S. McTominayScotlandScotland vs SpainSpainEC QualificationManchester United

Scott McTominay is in the goalscoring form of his life, bringing his international break tally to four with another brace for Scotland on Tuesday.

  • Scored twice against Cyprus
  • Adds two more against Spain
  • Hadn't netted in PL all season

WHAT HAPPENED? McTominay converted a pull-back pass for his first strike Tuesday before he burst late into the box to slam a ricocheted ball past the goalkeeper in the 51st minute to double Scotland's advantage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay is expected to be in contention to start for Manchester United when he returns from international duty, with injuries in Erik ten Hag's midfield opening up a place for him. But who knows, maybe he'll get a trial as a No.9. It wouldn't be Ten Hag's first unconventional move for his attack!

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SCOTLAND? The nation is enjoying a brilliant start to Euro 2024 qualification and the team will look to keep up the momentum when they face Norway on June 17.

