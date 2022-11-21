News Matches
England

WATCH: Bukayo Saka for Golden Boot? Arsenal star scores classy second goal as England streak away from Iran

Chris Burton
10:53 PM SGT 21/11/22
Bukayo Saka England Iran World Cup 2022
Bukayo Saka may have made himself an early contender for the World Cup Golden Boot, with the Arsenal star bagging a classy brace for England.
  • Gunners starlet started World Cup opener
  • Netted England's second of the game
  • And also grabbed a fourth for Three Lions

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old winger was handed a starting berth by Gareth Southgate for a meeting with Iran, as Manchester City star Phil Foden missed out. That show of faith was justified as Saka put England two goals up in the first half, before netting their fourth of the game just past the hour mark as he danced past statuesque Iranian defenders and curled the ball into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England were always in complete control against Iran, with a flurry of goals recorded towards the end of a first-half that was extended by 14 minutes due to an injury to the Iran goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT? Having got off to the best possible start, Southgate will be hoping to see his side carry momentum into a meeting with the United States on Friday and a final Group B encounter with Wales on November 29.

