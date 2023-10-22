WATCH: Robin van Persie approves! Former Man Utd and Arsenal star responds to video of insane Sunday League volley that he might have scored in his Premier League prime

Ex-Manchester United and Arsenal star Robin van Persie approved of a spectacular Sunday League goal - the kind he might have scored in his prime.

Van Persie reacts to stunning Sunday League goal

The scorer emulated the Dutch striker

Currently works with Feyenoord's U18 side as co-head coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Sunday Shouts FC posted a video of a goal from the Sunday league on X, which saw one of their players net a magnificent first time volley from the edge of the box, with the caption: "When you turn into Robin van Persie on a Sunday."

The Dutch legend, who took in successful spells at United and Arsenal during the peak years of his career, took notice of the video and reposted it with 'fire', 'Ok hand' and 'handshake' emojis to show his approval of the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Netherlands international won the Premier League Golden Boot award at both Arsenal and United, in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons respectively. Van Persie completed a controversial move to Old Trafford from the Emirates Stadium in 2012, and fired United to the title in his first season at the club.

WHAT NEXT? The 40-year-old announced his retirement from professional football in 2019, and then took in a spell at his boyhood club Feyenoord as an assistant manager. He currently works as a co-head coach for the club's U18 side.