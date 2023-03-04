Reiss Nelson scores INSANE stoppage time winner for Arsenal against Bournemouth in inspirational turn for local star

Reiss Nelson secured a vital three points for Arsenal with a stunning 97th-minute strike as they beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? A late Arsenal corner was cleared by the Bournemouth defence but the ball fell to Nelson, who came on with just 20 minutes left, on the edge of the box and the winger brought it down and blasted in the decisive goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal completed an incredible comeback from the Gunners, who went behind just nine seconds into the game and soon found themselves 2-0 down. But Mikel Arteta's men fought hard to get back into the match and earn a victory which could prove crucial in the Premier League title race. Nelson, meanwhile, has now made three league appearances and scored as many goals this season for the north London side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A local kid who came up through the Gunners' academy, he's struggled with injuries and a lack of opportunities in north London. Now, however, he has a famous strike in what could be a title-winning season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's team, who are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, are in action again on Thursday when they face Sporting CP in the Europa League.