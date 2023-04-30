WATCH: Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby scores last-minute backheel goal to rescue draw against Angel City in NSWL

- Bixby scored a backheel goal from a corner
- Secured a 3-3 draw in the 96th minute
- Only the second goalkeeper to score in NWSL
WHAT HAPPENED? Bixby reacted quickest in the area after the Angel City goalkeeper dropped a corner, finishing in amazing fashion with a backheel. The goal secured NWSL champions Portland Thorns a point in a dramatic game, keeping them top of the table with 11 points from five games.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bixby has joined a unique club, along with Michelle Betos, as the second goalkeeper to score in a NWSL game. Betos netted for Portland in a draw with FC Kansas City back in 2015.
WHAT NEXT FOR BIXBY? Portland face North Carolina Courage next weekend, and then take on Houston Dash in two successive games on the road.