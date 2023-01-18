WATCH: Obscene from Olise! Man Utd stunned as winger's perfect free-kick snatches point for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise stunned Manchester United with a brilliant late goal on Wednesday to secure a 1-1 draw.

Fernandes gave Man Utd first-half lead

Casemiro picked up silly booking as tide turned

Olise equalised a few minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old scored the goal of his life to deny Manchester United victory on Wout Weghorst's debut and set off joyful celebrations at Selhurst Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Manchester United had any title hopes before, those ambitions are diminished now. Not only was the draw costly, but Casemiro's booking means he will miss this weekend's match against Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag will try to re-focus his squad as they head to north London on Sunday.