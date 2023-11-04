WATCH: Newcastle left raging after Arsenal's Kai Havertz escapes red card for wild challenge on Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United were left raging after Arsenal's Kai Havertz escaped a red card following a wild challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Havertz takes out Longstaff

VAR check rules out red card

Havertz and Newcastle players booked

WHAT HAPPENED? In the 36th minute of the contest at St. James' Park, the German international took out the Magpies academy product right by the touchline, sparking huge protests from the Newcastle players. A VAR check stuck with referee Stuart Attwell's original decision and Havertz received a yellow card. Anthony Gordon was booked for angrily questioning the decision, as were Longstaff and Fabian Schar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This game is a huge test of both side's Premier League credentials. The Gunners headed into the match in third in the table with 25 points , whereas the Magpies are sixth, seven points further back.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? After this contest, Newcastle travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, whereas Arsenal host Sevilla in the same competition on Wednesday.