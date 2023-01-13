WATCH: Mobile video shows Chelsea fans shouting support at 'best manager in the world' Potter as he's ushered into a car after Fulham defeat

Graham Potter retains the support of Chelsea fans during a testing run of form, with the Blues boss told: “Change the squad, they are the problem.”

Blues have only won two of last 10

Suffered seven defeats in that run

Questions asked of man in the dugout

WHAT HAPPENED? The 47-year-old tactician has seen uncomfortable questions asked of his future at Stamford Bridge after overseeing a run of two wins from 10 in all competitions that has included seven defeats. The latest of those setbacks came in a derby date with west London neighbours Fulham – as debutant Joao Felix saw red in a 2-1 reversal – but Potter was backed by Chelsea fans when being escorted out of Craven Cottage and into a waiting car.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea fans disappointed at performances on the field could be heard shouting “we still believe” at Potter, while another said the former Brighton boss is the “best manager in the world” and another claimed “we’ve got you gaffer, we trust you”. One fan went on to say “change the squad”, with the Blues continuing to be linked with a number of players during the January transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? Having slipped to 10th in the Premier League table, while also exiting the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, Chelsea will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Crystal Palace – with Potter in need of a positive result there to start easing some of the pressure that continues to be piled onto his shoulders.