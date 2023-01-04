WATCH: Messi given guard of honour by PSG team-mates & staff as World Cup winner returns to training

World Cup winner Lionel Messi was given a guard of honour by his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates and staff upon his return to training.

Messi has now returned to Paris

Joined PSG training on Wednesday

Given a hero's welcome

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine returned to the French capital after enjoying a well-deserved break in his homeland following his country's run to their third global title. When Messi reached the training ground at the Camp des Loges on Wednesday morning he was given a rousing welcome by his team-mates and staff. He was also presented with a special memento by the club as they recognised his World Cup triumph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of Messi, PSG went down 3-1 to Lens in Ligue 1 and Christophe Galtier will be relieved to have his talisman back. The 35-year-old is set to hold talks over his future after previously pledging to extend his contract with the club and is due to meet with PSG officials to iron out the final details.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG will be in action against Chateauroux in the French Cup on Saturday but it is unlikely that Messi will take part in the game. However, we might get to see the forward play a role against Angers in Ligue 1 on January 12.