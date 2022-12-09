WATCH: Magical Messi assist allows Molina to open scoring against Netherlands in World Cup quarter-final

- Messi evaded Nathan Ake to play ball through
- Molina got onto pass and fired in opening goal
- Argentina in the lead in quarter-final
WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina went ahead in the World Cup quarter-final on Friday with Messi winning space for himself against Oranje defender Nathan Ake before feeding Molina through with a lovely pass.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi now has three goals and two assists in the 2022 World Cup, having played a pivotal role in Argentina making it to the quarter-finals.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Should the Albiceleste hold on to their lead and progress, they will meet Croatia in the semi-finals of the competition.
Which was the best World Cup winning team?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.