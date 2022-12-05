WATCH: Mbappe beats Pele record with eighth World Cup goal for defending champions France

Kylian Mbappe’s eighth goal for France at World Cup finals has seen him wrestle a record away from Brazil legend Pele.

PSG superstar on target against Poland

Quickest to eight goals before age of 24

Looking to claim back-to-back global titles

WHAT HAPPENED? France were one goal to the good when Mbappe’s big moment arrived in a last-16 showdown with Poland at Qatar 2022, with Olivier Giroud having fired them in front with a history-making 52nd effort for his country. Mbappe, who is now leading the Golden Boot race at another global gathering in the Middle East, was always likely to get in on the act and did so in the 74th minute when collecting a pass from Ousmane Dembele and rifling right-footed beyond Wojciech Szczesny.