WATCH: Mbappe beats Pele record with eighth World Cup goal for defending champions France
- PSG superstar on target against Poland
- Quickest to eight goals before age of 24
- Looking to claim back-to-back global titles
WHAT HAPPENED? France were one goal to the good when Mbappe’s big moment arrived in a last-16 showdown with Poland at Qatar 2022, with Olivier Giroud having fired them in front with a history-making 52nd effort for his country. Mbappe, who is now leading the Golden Boot race at another global gathering in the Middle East, was always likely to get in on the act and did so in the 74th minute when collecting a pass from Ousmane Dembele and rifling right-footed beyond Wojciech Szczesny.
"Inevitable!" 💥— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 4, 2022
France lead by two. Kylian Mbappe is incredible.
📺💻📱 Watch on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and the @BBCSport app.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iFQukJwCEs
MBAPPÉ IS A CHEAT CODE 🎮— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022
With this goal, he is now the current Golden Boot leader at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 👏🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7WtrxX01As
