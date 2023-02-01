WATCH: Mbappe misses TWO penalties in two minutes as PSG star denied twice by Montpellier keeper after retaking original spot-kick

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe got a second chance at an early penalty against Montpellier on Wednesday but was denied again.

First saved shot aimed to his left

VAR says goalkeeper off his line

Second try to opposite side also denied

WHAT HAPPENED? Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte was the hero for Montpellier, keeping the match scoreless despite the VAR decision. Not long after the pair of misses, Mbappe was forced off with an apparent injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Penalty duties have been a point of contention throughout the season at PSG. Mbappe and Neymar clashed in the opening months over who should be first choice, with the French forward eventually winning the responsibility. Neymar is out Wednesday, so Lionel Messi will likely be the default penalty taker after Mbappe's injury substitution.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe's early exit is far more concerning to Christophe Galtier than the misses. He had only just gotten his full attacking trio back in action together but now faces fitness worries over Mbappe and Neymar.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG? After the game against Montpellier on Wednesday, PSG will prepare for their Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse on Saturday.