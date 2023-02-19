WATCH: Red-hot Marcus Rashford sets new personal-best goal return with Man Utd opener against Leicester

Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to a 1-0 lead against Leicester on Sunday.

Rashford secured first-half lead for United

Attacker scored after Bruno Fernandes pass

Has found the net in five straight games

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacker continued his excellent goal scoring run when he latched on to a pass from Bruno Fernandes and went on to send it beyond Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward. The effort was his 23rd of the season in all competitions - which represents a new personal best for the England international. Rashford went on to double his team's lead with another goal in the second half, before Jadon Sancho made it 3-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old is now on 14 goals in the Premier League and has scored in five games in a row for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Rashford will hope to continue his excellent form on Thursday when his team face Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off.