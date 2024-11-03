This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Old Trafford
How to watch today's Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will host Chelsea up next in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

They will be hoping to pick up momentum following the departure of head coach Erik Ten Hag due to poor results at the start of the week. They beat Leicester 5-2 in the mid-week Carabao Cup tie under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Chelsea suffered a defeat at the hands of Newcastle in the mid-week fixture and will be hoping to bounce back with a strong performance here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream,
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, PolandViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Manchester United vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date:November 3, 2024
Kick-off time:4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET
Venue:Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm GMT / 11.30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, and Kobbie Mainoo are all ruled out for Sunday's clash.

Van Nistelrooy’s side faced a setback right before the Leicester match when Christian Eriksen withdrew from the squad due to an undisclosed issue, leaving his availability against Chelsea uncertain.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Fernandes, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer, Gore
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Wheatley

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, youngster Omari Kellyman remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, with no specific timeline for his return.

There are no other injury concerns for the Blues ahead of the big clash this weekend.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga
Midfielders:Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia
Forwards:Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
05/04/24Chelsea 4 - 3 Manchester UnitedPremier League
07/12/23Manchester United 2 - 1 ChelseaPremier League
26/05/23Manchester United 4 - 1 ChelseaPremier League
22/10/22Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
29/04/22Manchester United 1 - 1 ChelseaPremier League

Useful links

