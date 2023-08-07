WATCH: Pick that out! Luis Diaz nets sublime aerial backheel in Liverpool's friendly win over Darmstadt

Luis Diaz sealed Liverpool's win over Darmstadt in a pre-season friendly match on Monday with sublime backheel finish.

Diaz scored with an aerial backheel

Scored from Szoboszlai’s corner kick

Liverpool beat Darmstadt 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombian forward netted the third goal of the night with a sensational backheel to seal a comfortable win for Liverpool in their final pre-season match against Darmstadt.

Diaz met new Reds signing Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner kick and flicked the ball in the air with the back of his heel as it went into the goal through the near post brushing off the underside of the crossbar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota scored early in the game before Mathias Honsak pulled one back for the German side. Diaz then sealed the fate of the game with his brilliant finish.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's men will begin their campaign in the Premier League 2023/24 season on Sunday against Chelsea.