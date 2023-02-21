Liverpool fans lit fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 a.m. in an attempt to put off their Spanish visitors ahead of a Champions League match.

First leg of last 16 at Anfield

Rematch of last year's UCL final

Section of Liverpool fans on worst behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? In a classic over-the-top football fan manoeuvre, Reds fans put on a full-fledged fireworks show in the middle of the night, less than 24 hours before Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid veterans such as Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have no doubt experienced this prank plenty of times in their careers, so it may have just worked to disrupt the sleep patterns of city locals. In any case, it underlined how badly Reds supporters want to overcome a Blancos side who have bested them on five occasions in Europe in the past 10 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After the last-16 fixture against Real Madrid, Liverpool will visit Crystal Palace this weekend.