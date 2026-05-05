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World Cup
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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV travel guide, free streams, VPNs, eSIMs

TV Guide & Streaming

A surge of anticipation is building in the White Wolves camp as Uzbekistan prepares for their Group K journey, ready to face a tough lineup that includes Colombia, DR Congo, and Portugal.


Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

ENTV

🇦🇩 Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF | ServusTV

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

İTV

🇧🇪 Belgium

VRT | RTBF

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇰🇭 Cambodia

Hang Meas

🇨🇦 Canada

Bell Media

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevisión

🇨🇳 China

CMG

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

🇩🇰 Denmark

DR | TV2

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Teleamazonas

🇸🇻 El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

🇪🇪 Estonia

TV3

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC

🇫🇮 Finland

Yle | MTV3

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports

🇩🇪 Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

🇬🇷 Greece

ERT

🇬🇹 Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

🇭🇳 Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

PCCW

🇭🇺 Hungary

MTVA

🇮🇸 Iceland

RÚV

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

🇮🇷 Iran

IRIB TV3

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇱 Israel

KAN | Charlton

🇮🇹 Italy

RAI | DAZN

🇯🇵 Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

🇱🇻 Latvia

TV3 Latvia

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

🇱🇹 Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

🇲🇴 Macau

TDM

🇲🇻 Maldives

Medianet

🇲🇹 Malta

PBS

🇲🇺 Mauritius

MBC

🇲🇽 Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

🇲🇳 Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

🇲🇪 Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

🇳🇵 Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NOS

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

Arena Sport

🇳🇴 Norway

NRK | TV2

🇵🇦 Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

🇵🇾 Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

🇵🇪 Peru

América Televisión

🇵🇭 Philippines

Aleph Group

🇵🇱 Poland

TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena

🇷🇺 Russia

Match TV

🇸🇲 San Marino

RAI | DAZN

🇷🇸 Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

🇸🇬 Singapore

Mediacorp

🇸🇰 Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Arena Sport

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

🌏 South America

DSports | Disney+

🇰🇷 South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

🇪🇸 Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

🇸🇪 Sweden

SVT | TV4

🇨🇭 Switzerland

SRG SSR

🇹🇼 Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

ETO

🇹🇷 Türkiye

TRT

🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

🇺🇦 Ukraine

MEGOGO

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

🇺🇸 United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Televen

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV


Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign up now

Read more: How to buy Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Uzbekistan?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Uzbekistan’s quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on Zo'r TV.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup


Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

To watch the Uzbekistan National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

  1. Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
  2. Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
  3. Connect to a Strategic Server
  4. Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
  5. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Uzbekistan game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

  1. Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
  2. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
  3. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
  4. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.


Stream every World Cup match live on mobileGet Saily today!


Frequently asked questions

Uzbekistan is in Group K for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Colombia, DR Congo, and Portugal.

Uzbekistan is scheduled to play their first-ever FIFA World Cup match against Colombia on 18 June at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The White Wolves have selected Atlanta, Georgia, as their primary Team Base Camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eldor Shomurodov remains the legendary figure and captain of the White Wolves, bringing his vast experience from Serie A and the Turkish Süper Lig to lead the attack in Uzbekistan's historic first World Cup appearance. He is joined by the sensational Abbosbek Fayzullaev, the young playmaker whose creative vision and goal-scoring spark were instrumental during the qualification campaign. In defence, Abdukodir Khusanov is the standout star, having recently made a high-profile move to Manchester City where he has already gained experience in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Midfield stability is provided by the reliable Otabek Shukurov, while Oston Urunov adds dynamic flair and pace on the wing. Additionally, keep an eye on young talents like Umarali Rahmonaliyev, who has been in championship-winning form at the club level, and the clinical Igor Sergeev, who provides another veteran scoring presence as the team looks to make an impression in Group K.

Uzbekistan’s opening World Cup match against Colombia kicks off in the very early hours of the day, while their high-stakes encounter with Portugal is scheduled for a sunrise start. Their final group stage match against DR Congo will then be broadcast during the pre-dawn hours.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on Zo'r TV, which holds the official rights to show the matches in the country.

The 2026 tournament in North America marks the very first time Uzbekistan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup as an independent nation.

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