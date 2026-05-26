Where to watch Czech Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In the Czech Republic, the broadcasting rights for the tournament are shared between the national public broadcaster Česká televize and commercial giant TV Nova. Fans can watch the match live and free-to-air on television via ČT Sportand Nova, with comprehensive digital live streams available through the ČT sport app/iVysílání and the Voyo streaming platform. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the match will be broadcast exclusively through a joint agreement between JTBCand public broadcaster KBS, following the collapse of negotiations with other networks. The game will air live on their primary television networks, with online streaming available via the JTBC NOW app and KBS+.

What is the Czech Republic's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for the Czech Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring South Korea vs Czech Republic will take place at the iconic Estadio Guadalajara. Because this is the Narodny Tym's highly anticipated return to the global tournament after a 20-year absence, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent South Korea Date Thursday, June 11, 2026 Kick-Off Time 8:00 PM (Local) / 3:00 AM (BST, June 12) Stadium Estadio Guadalajara (Akron Stadium) City Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in Czech Republic?

Fans looking to catch every moment of the Czech Republic's World Cup campaign, tune in via Česká televize and TV Nova.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Czech Republic at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Czech Republic National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Czech Republic game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

Download the App : Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.



