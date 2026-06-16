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World Cup
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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Cabo Verde in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
Cabo Verde

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. H
Miami Stadium

Group H Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
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Who are Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H opponents?

Date (CVT)

Opponent

Venue

Kick-off Time (CVT)

Jun 15

🇪🇸 Spain

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, USA)

15:00 CVT

Jun 21

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, USA)

21:00 CVT

Jun 26

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

NRG Stadium (Houston, USA)

23:00 CVT

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Cape Verde?

In Cape Verde, the official broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are distributed through major pan-African sports networks that provide comprehensive, tournament-wide coverage to the region. The primary television rights are managed by the prominent broadcasters SuperSport and New World TV. Football fans can access all 104 live matches of the expanded tournament by tuning in to these networks via satellite pay-TV providers, most notably through DStv subscription packages. These channels will deliver high-definition linear broadcasts complete with pre-match analysis, expert studio commentary, and comprehensive post-game recaps.

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For viewers who prefer to follow the action digitally on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or smart TVs, the tournament will be widely available through online streaming alternatives. Live feeds, full match replays, and short on-demand highlights can be accessed via the providers' official digital hubs, such as the DStv Stream application. This extensive multi-platform approach ensures that Cape Verdean fans will be able to easily follow every minute of the Blue Sharks' historic first-ever World Cup run as they face off against global football heavyweights like Spain and Uruguay in Group H.

Cape Verde's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Four decades after affiliating with FIFA to begin their international footballing journey, Cape Verde are finally ready to make their historic debut on football's biggest stage. The Blue Sharks are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Ryan Mendes and Stopira with a dynamic, highly disciplined new generation. For the passionate Cape Verdean fanbase, this arrival at the World Cup is more than just an unbelievable qualification; it is the culmination of a massive developmental period aimed at establishing their status as one of Africa's premier footballing heavyweights.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images

Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the Blue Sharks topped their African preliminary group with seven victories, two draws, and just a single defeat. The undisputed driving force behind this run was forward Dailon Livramento, whose blistering form and crucial goals - highlighted by a stunning solo effort against continental giants Cameroon - cemented his status as a national hero during qualification. Under the guidance of native manager Pedro "Bubista" Brito, who took the reins in 2020 and earned the 2025 African Coach of the Year award, Cape Verde navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Bubista, who brings valuable leadership pedigree from his time captaining the national team in the late 1990s, has implemented a system heavily reliant on defensive organization and direct, pace-fueled attacks. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Jamiro Monteiro, Logan Costa, and Garry Rodrigues, Bubista prefers a 4-2-3-1 setup that breeds structural discipline and utilizes rapid vertical transitions. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his counter-attacking system translates into decisive attacking penetration while managing a shallow squad depth, avoiding the trap of becoming too deep or passive when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group H. For passionate supporters of the Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks) and cord-cutters eager to witness every second of this historic, maiden World Cup campaign, Fubo stands out as a premier live-sports alternative to traditional cable networks, ensuring you don't miss a single minute of Bubista's resilient squad.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK | ITVX | STV Scotland | STV Player

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

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Frequently asked questions

Cape Verde is in Group H for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are set to compete against Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Uruguay.

Cape Verde’s first game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for Monday, 15 June against Spain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Cape Verde has selected Salt Lake City, Utah, as their home base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ryan Mendes is the team's legendary captain and all-time leading scorer, bringing vast international experience and a clinical edge to the Blue Sharks’ frontline. Logan Costa provides world-class defensive stability and physical presence at the heart of the backline, utilising his top-flight European experience to anchor the defence. Dailon Livramento remains a vital attacking threat, known for his ability to find space in the box and his historic knack for scoring decisive, high-pressure goals. Jovane Cabral offers a dynamic spark on the wing, capable of unlocking tight defences with his technical flair and explosive pace. Kevin Pina acts as the team's disciplined midfield engine, adept at disrupting opposition play and providing a reliable tactical bridge between defence and attack. Rounding out the squad are impactful contributors like Roberto Lopes, whose veteran composure and grit solidify the defence, and the emerging Fabio Domingos, who brings youthful energy and technical promise to the global stage.

Cape Verde’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage matches will kick off in the mid-afternoon for their historic opener against Spain, followed by an evening start against Uruguay and a late-night showdown for their final group game against Saudi Arabia.

The primary TV broadcasters with the rights to show the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Cape Verde are New World TV and SuperSport.

Cape Verde has qualified for the FIFA World Cup once, with the 2026 tournament in North America marking the nation’s historic debut on the global stage.

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