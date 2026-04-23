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World Cup
team-logoArgentina
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
team-logoAlgeria
STREAM ENTV ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Algeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming

Excitement is building as Les Fennecs prepare to face a challenging Group J lineup featuring Argentina, Jordan, and Austria.

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

ATN

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

ENTV

Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

Australia

SBS

Austria

ORF | ServusTV

Azerbaijan

İTV

Belgium

VRT | RTBF

Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

Bulgaria

BNT

Cambodia

Hang Meas

Canada

Bell Media

Chile

Chilevisión

China

CMG

Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

Croatia

HRT

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

Denmark

DR | TV2

Ecuador

Teleamazonas

El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

Estonia

TV3

Fiji

FBC

Finland

Yle | MTV3

France

M6 | beIN Sports

Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

Greece

ERT

Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

PCCW

Hungary

MTVA

Iceland

RÚV

Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

Iran

IRIB TV3

Ireland

RTÉ

Israel

KAN | Charlton

Italy

RAI | DAZN

Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

Latvia

TV3 Latvia

Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

Macau

TDM

Maldives

Medianet

Malta

PBS

Mauritius

MBC

Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

Netherlands

NOS

New Zealand

TVNZ

Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

North Macedonia

Arena Sport

Norway

NRK | TV2

Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

Peru

América Televisión

Philippines

Aleph Group

Poland

TVP

Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

Romania

Antena

Russia

Match TV

San Marino

RAI | DAZN

Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

Singapore

Mediacorp

Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

Slovenia

Arena Sport

South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

South America

DSports | Disney+

South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

Sweden

SVT | TV4

Switzerland

SRG SSR

Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

Timor-Leste

ETO

Türkiye

TRT

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

Ukraine

MEGOGO

United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

Venezuela

Televen

Vietnam

VTV

Fans looking to catch every moment of Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura’s quest for glory can tune in via ENTV and beIN Sports in Algeria.

When is Algeria's next game?

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World Cup - Grp. J
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Algerian National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

How to watch ENTV with a VPN: A step-by-step guide

  • Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
  • Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
  • Connect to a Strategic Server
  • Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
  • Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Algeria game live!
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Who do Algeria play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Algeria has been drawn into Group J for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Les Fennecs will be competing against a formidable set of opponents across three different cities in the United States.

Here is the official group stage lineup for Algeria:

Group J Opponents

  • Argentina (CONMEBOL)
  • Austria (UEFA)
  • Jordan (AFC)
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Frequently asked questions

Algeria have been draw in Group J along with Austria, Jordan and holders Argentina.

Algeria's first World Cup game will be on June 16, 2026, against Argentina.

The Algeria National Team are using Lawrence, Kansas, and Rock Chalk Park as their base camp.

Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura is the undeniable focal point of the attack. Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri is now established as one of the world's elite attacking full-backs. Riyad Mahrez, now of Al-Ahli, is the captain and team's leader at 35 years old.

All three group stages matches will take place ahead midnight in Algeria. 

ENTV (Terrestrial) and beIN Sports MENA will be the primary broadcasters providing live coverage with Arabic commentary.

Algeria have qualified for the FIFA World Cup on five occasions: 1982, 1986, 2010, 2014, and 2026.

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