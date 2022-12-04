WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first World Cup knockout goal of his career for Argentina against Australia
- Messi made 1,000th career appearance
- Scored first WC knockout goal
- Put team ahead vs Australia
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi latched onto Nicolas Otamendi's set up following a pass in the box from Alexis Mac Allister, before steering the ball past Mathew Ryan and into the far corner to give Argentina an early lead in Al Rayyan. Despite a late goal from the Socceroos, Australia held on to win by an eventual 2-1 scoreline.
LIONEL MESSI SCORES IN HIS 1000TH GAME 🔥— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022
That's 789 goals for the Argentina forward as he scores his first #FIFAWorldCup knockout strike 🤯#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pioPUpZnhI
MESSI MAGIC ✨🇦🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022
That's the first knockout stage goal in Messi's FIFA World Cup career pic.twitter.com/wyzfdVfby3
THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 1,000th game of his career, the boy from Rosario notched his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup. Messi's strike against Australia was his third of the tournament in Qatar, which put his side ahead after a valiant start from the Socceroos.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old's strike helped see Argentina through to the quarter-finals, where they will play the Netherlands after their 3-1 victory over the USMNT earlier on Saturday.
Editors' Picks
- USMNT put in its place: Winners, losers & ratings as superior Dutch teach Americans World Cup last-16 lesson
- Dutch dynamite! Netherlands winners, losers and ratings as Memphis Depay and Dumfries devastate USMNT to seal quarter-final spot
- Gakpo to the Premier League! Which club needs the Netherlands’ World Cup star most?
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners