WATCH: Joao Pedro makes Brighton history! The Brazilian scores the Seagulls' first-ever european football goal

Brighton striker Joao Pedro made history for the club on Thursday when he tucked away their first ever goal in European football.

Pedro converted penalty

Brighton's first ever European goal

Playing against AEK Athens

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian attacker stepped up to fire in the goal that pulled the Seagulls level against their Greek visitors after 30 minutes. Roberto De Zerbi's team had fallen behind early in the game and the Greek side fired in another goal just before half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brighton goal was their first ever in European football. De Zerbi's team secured their place in the Europa League for the first ever time when they finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? After Thursday's match, Brighton will return to Premier League action when they host Bournemouth on Sunday.