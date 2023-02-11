WATCH: Joao Felix scores his first ever Chelsea goal as Enzo Fernandez produces gorgeous assist

Joao Felix opened his Chelsea account by getting on the end of a delightful assist from Enzo Fernandez to put his side ahead against West Ham.

Felix handed immediate start after suspension

Scored first goal from delightful Enzo assist

Emerson equalised for Hammers shortly after

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star chipped in a sumptuous pass over the Hammers defence to find Felix in acres of space just yards out. The Portugal international appeared to have all the time in the world as he fired home a well-controlled volley past a helpless Lukasz Fabianski. The goal is Felix's first in Chelsea Blue, in what was only his second appearance for the club following his three-game suspension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The link-up between the two will be a welcome sign to Chelsea fans, who are in need of improving their offensive impetus this campaign. Graham Potter's side were at fault at the other end of the pitch just 12 minutes later, though, with some weak defending allowing former Blue Emerson Palmieri to turn home from close range to make it 1-1 in an electric first half.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Felix will hope he can continue his fine form in front of goal when the Blues travel to Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last-16 matchup on Wednesday.