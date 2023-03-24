WATCH: Joao Cancelo's STUNNED reaction to finding out Thomas Tuchel is taking over as Bayern Munich manager during live TV interview

- Nagelsmannn shown the door by Bayern
- Tuchel takes over at Allianz Arena
- Cancelo was shocked after hearing the news
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga leaders will part ways with Julian Nagelsmann and have already moved to bring in former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to take over. Cancelo found out about the change in the Bayern dugout while he was being interviewed by SPORT TV after Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein, leaving him utterly shocked.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo joined the German giants from Manchester City on loan in January at the request of Nagelsmann but found it difficult to break into the starting XI under the 35-year-old manager. However, with Tuchel taking charge from next week, the full-back will hope to turn around his fortunes with the Bavarian outfit.
WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portuguese defender opened the scoring against Liechtenstein and will hope to continue his impressive form in the next 2024 Euro qualifier against Luxembourg.