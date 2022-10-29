WATCH: Horrendous Liverpool mistake as Gomez & Alisson in terrible mix-up that gifts Rodrigo & Leeds early goal

Ed Mackey
|
Rodrigo Leeds Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
Joe Gomez won't watch to watch the first goal at Anfield again as he handed Rodrigo and Leeds a very early goal.

  • Gomez played blind pass
  • Alisson slipped
  • Rodrigo helped himself to tap in

WHAT HAPPENED? As Liverpool looked to bounce back from the embarrassing defeat away at Nottingham Forest last weekend, they got off to the worst possible start. Gomez and Alisson were not on the same page (or even in the same book) as their combined error gave Rodrigo the easiest goal he'll ever score.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luckily for those two players, their attacking team-mates were able to quickly make amends on their behalf. Just 10 minutes later, Mohamed Salah converted Andrew Robertson's cross to bring the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners level.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After navigating the test of Leeds, the Reds host Napoli in the Champions League knowing that a comprehensive victory (with a goal margin of three or more) will earn them top spot in Group A.

