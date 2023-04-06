WATCH: History maker! Karim Benzema becomes first Real Madrid player to bag Camp Nou hat-trick since Ferenc Puskas in 1963

Karim Benzema has become only the second Real Madrid player after Ferenc Puskas in 1963 to record a Clasico hat-trick at Camp Nou.

French forward on fire in Catalunya

Has fired Blancos in Copa del Rey final

60-year wait for treble brought to a close

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker, who is the current holder of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, was at his brilliant best against Barcelona on Wednesday in the second leg of a heavyweight Copa del Rey semi-final clash. Benzema put in another masterclass of ruthless finishing, as he helped the Blancos to overturn a one-goal first leg deficit, with history being made in the process as he brought a 60-year wait for hat-trick heroics in Catalunya to a close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Real against Barca, although Benzema came close to claiming that effort as well as he bundled home from close range just after the ball had crossed the line. The prolific 35-year-old was not to be denied, though, and registered a stunning second-half treble when netting in the 50th, 58th and 81st minutes.

WHAT NEXT? Puskas’ treble for Real at Camp Nou came way back on January 27, 1963, with Benzema – who now has 348 goals in total for the Blancos – becoming just the 11th man in history to record a hat-trick against Barca at their iconic home.