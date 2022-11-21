News Matches
WATCH: Grealish keeps promise and dedicates England goal to superfan with cerebral palsy

Gill Clark
11:40 PM SGT 21/11/22
Jack Grealish came off the bench and scored England's sixth goal in a huge win over Iran at World Cup 2022.
  • Grealish comes off bench
  • Scores in 6-2 Iran win
  • Celebrates in style

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City midfielder came off the bench and scored England's final goal in a 6-2 win over Iran at the World Cup on Monday. Grealish celebrated his goal with a dance he had been asked to do by 11-year-old Man City fan Finlay before the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finlay, who has cerebal palsy, had written to Grealish and told the midfielder he was his hero. Grealish then surprised Finlay by turning up at a training session where he promised the youngster he would use his celebration the next time he scored a goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions have made a superb start to their World Cup campaign and return to action on Friday against the USMNT in Group B.

