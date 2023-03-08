WATCH: Gabriel Jesus caught on a driving lesson by Arsenal team-mate Jorginho - who breaks down laughing!

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho couldn't help but break down laughing after catching team-mate Gabriel Jesus out on a driving lesson.

Jorginho catches Jesus learning to drive

Filmed hilarious clip of Brazilian with his instructor

Jorginho joined Gunners in January

WHAT HAPPENED? As Jesus was trying to fly low and tackle the challenging skill of learning to drive while he continues his recovery from injury, he was unfortunately spotted by his new Arsenal colleague Jorginho, who jumped at the chance to pull out his phone and make light of a rather funny situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian forward has been sidelined since November of last year after picking up a knee injury while away at the 2022 World Cup. Jesus required surgery, but has made big strides in his recovery and is expected to return imminently as Arsenal continue their push to win the Premier League title.

Jorginho joined from London rivals Chelsea back in January to further bolster Mikel Arteta's squad as they compete on several fronts.

WHAT NEXT? While Jesus closes in on a return to action with Arsenal set to face Sporting CP in the Europa League this week, let's hope he's also closing in on gaining his full driver's licence.