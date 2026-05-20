How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with a Roku TV

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest tournament in football history, and Roku TV provides one of the most accessible methods to catch every single minute of the action. Whether you are using a built-in Roku smart TV or a plug-in streaming stick, you can access traditional broadcasters and dedicated sports streaming networks directly through the Roku Channel Store. Setting up your device ahead of kick-off ensures a smooth viewing experience on the big screen.

Here, GOAL breaks down how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Roku TV, including the best streaming apps, broadcasters, subscription options, and setup tips so you do not miss a moment of the action from the opening match to the final.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Roku?

Depending on your region, you can download official broadcasting apps directly to your Roku home screen. For viewers in the United States, all 104 matches will be broadcast across FOX Sports networks, meaning you can stream English coverage via live TV services like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For Spanish-language coverage in the US, the Peacock application will stream matches live. Viewers in the United Kingdom can access coverage split between the BBC and ITV by downloading the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps. In Canada, TSN and RDS hold the digital media rights, requiring their respective Roku channels for live access, while Australian fans can find every match live on the SBS On Demand app.

Which countries support Roku TV?

Country / Region Roku Availability Popular World Cup Apps on Roku Australia Full support SBS On Demand Brazil Roku devices available GloboPlay, CazéTV Canada Full support TSN, RDS France Roku devices available through select channels TF1+, beIN Sports Germany Roku streaming players available in select retailers MagentaTV, DAZN Japan Limited Roku ecosystem DAZN, local broadcaster apps Mexico Roku devices available TelevisaUnivision, Vix New Zealand Roku-supported streaming access Sky Sport Now South Africa Limited availability via imported devices YouTube, FIFA+, selected streaming apps United Kingdom Full support BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States Full Roku device and Roku TV support FOX Sports, Peacock, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Roku

Setting up your device takes less than two minutes and requires only a few clicks with your remote. Start by pressing the Home button on you Roku remote, then scroll down to select the Store or Search function. From there, type in the name of the specific application needed for your region, such as Fubo,Peacock, BBC iPlayer, or SBS On Demand. Select the application from the search results, click the Add App button, and wait for the download to complete. Once installed, you can launch the channel directly from your main home screen and sign in with your credentials or create a new account.

Can you watch the 2026 World Cup for free on Roku?

There are several free options available on the Roku platform depending entirely on where you are located. If you own a standalone Roku TV, you can connect a digital HD antenna to the coaxial input, allowing you to tune into local over-the-air broadcast networks like FOX, Telemundo, or SBS completely free without an internet connection. For digital streamers, UK viewers can utilise BBC iPlayer and ITVX without a fee, while Australian audiences have full access to SBS On Demand. Additionally, free ad-supported streaming platforms on Roku, such as Tubi, will offer extensive on-demand match replays, condensed highlight packages, and analysis shows throughout the tournament.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on YouTube

Can you use social apps on Roku for World Cup content?

While you will not find full-length, 90-minute live match feeds on social media platforms, both YouTube and TikTokhave official applications available in the Roku Channel Store. Downloading these platforms to your Roku device allows you to experience the tournament's major digital components on your television. This provides an easy way to watch official FIFA match recaps, instant goal highlights, creator-led studio analysis, and behind-the-scenes team footage right after the final whistle blows.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

2026 FIFA World Cup guide