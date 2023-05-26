WATCH: Erling Haaland reveals Jack Grealish is his best friend in football & says what job he'd be doing if he wasn't at Man City

Erling Haaland named Jack Grealish as his best friend in football and revealed he might have been a farmer if he wasn't at Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a rapid-fire round with Sky Sports, the Norwegian striker opened up on various aspects of his private life away from the football pitch. When he was asked about his best friend in football he replied, "I have a lot but if I take a teammate it is Jack [Grealish]."

The next answer came as a surprise as the goal machine claimed that he would be either a welder or a farmer if he wasn't a professional player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland also mentioned Kevin de Bruuyne to be the best player that he has played with. The striker has forged an incredible understanding with the Belgian and many of his goals this season have been assisted by the midfielder. In the final question, he was asked to describe himself in one word and the striker replied '"relaxed" without having any second thoughts.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has bagged 52 goals in all competitions, including 36 goals in the Premier League. He will look to add to his tally when Man City travel to Brentford to round off their 2022-23 title-winning campaign before facing Manchester United and Inter in the FA Cup and Champions League finals next month.