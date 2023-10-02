WATCH: Emotional scenes as Chelsea players present manager Emma Hayes with special framed shirt following the passing of her father

Chelsea players presented manager Emma Hayes with a special framed club jersey to pay tribute to her father who passed away recently.

Chelsea paid tribute to Hayes' late father

Bright presented special framed jersey to Hayes

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 in WSL opener

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea boss broke down in tears after captain Millie Bright, on behalf of the entire squad, presented a special framed jersey with Papa 82 written on the back at Stamford Bridge. The gesture was done as a tribute to Hayes' father who sadly passed away recently.

Every single Chelsea player hugged the manager to console her at this difficult period of her life.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues were off to a flying start in the new 2023/24 season of the Women's Super League as they beat Tottenham 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Mia Fishel and Lauren James. Martha Thomas scored the consolation goal for the away side.

WHAT NEXT? Hayes' side will next take on Manchester City on October 8 in the Women's Super League.