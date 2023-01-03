WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo gets insane reception from Al-Nassr fans during transfer unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo strode to the middle of the pitch at a packed Mrsool Park on Tuesday and was warmly welcomed by Al-Nassr supporters.

Ronaldo introduced by club

Met with local media

Spoke in front of massive crowd

WHAT HAPPENED? It was an electric atmosphere at the stadium as Ronaldo was received by Al-Nassr fans eager to catch a glimpse of an all-time great who spent time at some of Europe's top clubs.

Ronaldo walked out to a full stadium.

Crowd chanted "Ronaldo" as sparklers erupted around him.

Star said it was "a pleasure" to be in Saudi Arabia, which brought a huge round of applause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is the most famous athlete to ever compete in Saudi Arabia, and the reception he's received underlines just how big of a deal it is to the nation's people that he's there.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He'll continue to train with the team in the coming days as he tries to play in his first match as soon as possible. Al-Nassr have upcoming games on Thursday and Saturday.