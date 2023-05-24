WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mates loving it as he drops to the floor and does Mohamed Salah-esque prayer celebration after scoring Al-Nassr winner

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to the floor to do a Mohamed Salah-esque prayer celebration after scoring the winner for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 3-2

Ronaldo scored the winner

Did a sujud to celebrate the goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward kept Al-Nassr's title hopes alive after scoring a screamer against Al-Shabab on Tuesday evening to fire his side to a 3-2 victory. After scoring the goal, he ran towards the corner flag with his arms outstretched, and before he could perform his customary 'Siuu' celebration, he was surrounded by his teammates. The players continued to surround him, and within the circle, Ronaldo was seen doing Sujud, a prayer of thanks, by getting to his knees and placing his head on the ground, which is often done by Liverpool forward Salah and several other Muslim footballers across the world, including Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane.

His teammates warmly received Ronaldo's gesture and started clapping after the striker did the Sujud as a mark of respect.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was speculation in the Spanish media that Ronaldo wants to quit Al-Nassr, claiming he feels life in Saudi Arabia is 'very far from modern society'. But these rumours were put to bed after his agency denied those claims. The recent celebration shows that the footballer is indeed enjoying his life in Saudi Arabia and is trying to absorb Middle Eastern culture.

WHAT NEXT? It was Ronaldo's 14th goal in 15 league appearances and the forward will look to continue with his rich vein of form going into the last two matchdays against Ettifaq and Al-Fateh.