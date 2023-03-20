Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to endear himself to Arsenal supporters, with the Gunners star hanging out of his car window to celebrate with fans.

Gunners chasing down title triumph

Eight points clear at the summit

Summer signing loving life at the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Ukraine international moved to Emirates Stadium from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, with Premier League title-winning pedigree brought with him to north London. He has helped to move Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table this season, with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out seeing him scream “come on” to fellow Gunners followers as he made his way home from a convincing win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko was a boyhood Arsenal supporter and has committed himself fully to the Gunners cause since linking up with Mikel Arteta’s squad.

WHAT NEXT? The north London giants are now just 10 games away from wrapping up a first Premier League title since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04, with their next outing set to see them play host to Leeds on April 1.