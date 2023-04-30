WATCH: Bruno Fernandes & Casemiro involved in heated row after Man Utd's narrow win over Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro appeared to be locked in a rather heated debate after the full-time whistle blew as Manchester United beat Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the pair being two of the brightest players on the pitch to help United to a narrow 1-0 win over Villa at Old Trafford, captain and goal scorer Fernandes found himself locked in what appeared to be some kind of disagreement with midfield general Casemiro on the pitch after the full-time whistle had blown.

There was no love lost, though, as the pair hugged it out very shortly after their debate came to an end.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What started as a dominant display for Erik ten Hag's side again tailed off into them seeing out a victory under bouts of pressure late in the second half, with Fernandes' well-taken goal after 39 minutes the difference on the day. The Portuguese midfielder followed in a shot from Marcus Rashford and beat his marker to a loose ball after Emiliano Martinez failed to keep hold of the ball.

Casemiro has struggled for consistency after returning from a flurry of suspensions, but proved important for his side today and showed his serial winner mentality in being locked in a debate with his vice-captain at full-time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Three points by any means necessary was key for United against Villa after their midweek slip-up against Tottenham. Ten Hag's Red Devils are next in action on Thursday, where victory against Brighton could prove another huge stride in qualifying for next season's Champions League.