WATCH: Folarin Balogun scores first USMNT goal against Canada thanks to fantastic Gio Reyna assist

Folarin Balogun scored his first U.S. men's national team goal against Canada in the Nations League final thanks to a fantastic Gio Reyna assist.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Reyna teed up Chris Richards for the opening goal, he then found Balogun for the second, with the young striker making no mistake with his finish. The goal was Balogun's first in just his second USMNT appearance.

Funnily enough, Balogun became just the second USMNT player to score his first international goal in a final, joining Richards, who did so just minutes earlier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been hailed as the USMNT's No. 9 of the future, having recently committed to the program after several months of recruiting. His first match, Thursday's win over Mexico, saw him have a quietly-effective game, although he was unable to find the back of the net.

He made no mistake against Canada, opening his account while offering a glimpse into the USMNT's future.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After Sunday's final, the USMNT will immediately turn their focus towards the Gold Cup. A majority of the team called in for the Nations League, however, will head off for the summer, with the U.S. deploying two largely-different squads for the two tournaments.

