WATCH: Ange Postecoglou gets a shoutout from the Fonz! Henry Winkler offers to sign poster for Tottenham boss following press conference comments before controversial Liverpool win

Ange Postecoglou has been offered a signed poster by Henry Winkler, aka Fonzie of 'Happy Days', after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Postecoglou revealed he had Fonzie posters

Was a fan of Happy Days during his childhood

Winkler offered him a signed poster for his wall

WHAT HAPPENED? The Australian head coach has admitted to being a huge fan of American comedy show Happy Days, and had a poster of Winkler on his wall while growing up, along with a number of Liverpool players. "Like any kid, I had the posters up on the wall. Liverpool was my team, but you grow up, things change," Postecoglou said. "I used to love Happy Days. But I don't have posters of The Fonz on my wall now. That's how it goes."

However, after Tottenham's controversial win over The Reds, the manager received a heartfelt message from Winkler, who offered him a signed poster to put up on his wall.

"Big Ange, hello from LA, California. Congratulations on your win today," The American actor said in a video posted on X.

"Henry Winkler here, aka The Fonz, so if I signed a poster for you right now, would you put it back up on your wall? That is the question. Fair dinkum, aaaaay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Postecoglou's Spurs side were lucky to scrape a 2-1 home win over Liverpool after VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook wrongly cancelled out Luis Diaz's 34th-minute opener. Spurs made the most of the decision, with Son Heung-Min scoring at the opposite end two minutes later. Although Cody Gakpo brought the Merseyside club back into the game with a goal just before the break, an own goal from Joel Matip ensured that Tottenham secured all three points in north London.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham have got off to a flying start under Postecoglou, winning five of their opening seven matches in the Premier League. They will next make a trip to Luton Town on October 7 before heading into the international break.