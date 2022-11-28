WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has made history for Canada by scoring their first goal at the World Cup finals.

Bayern star heads home historic effort

Dream start for CanMNT against Croatia

Herdman's side continue to catch the eye

WHAT HAPPENED? There was just a minute on the clock when Davies made an immediate impact for the CanMNT against Croatia and re-wrote the record books in the process. His powerful run into the box, along with a towering leap, allowed him to meet a pinpoint cross from Tajon Buchanan and nod into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada drew a blank across three fixtures when making their World Cup bow in 1986 and were frustratingly kept out by Belgium in their Qatar 2022 opener – with Davies missing a penalty in that contest.

WHAT NEXT? Canada topped the CONCACAF section of qualification and believe that, while working under English coach John Herdman, they have what it takes to stage a surge into the last-16.