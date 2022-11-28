WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada
- Bayern star heads home historic effort
- Dream start for CanMNT against Croatia
- Herdman's side continue to catch the eye
WHAT HAPPENED? There was just a minute on the clock when Davies made an immediate impact for the CanMNT against Croatia and re-wrote the record books in the process. His powerful run into the box, along with a towering leap, allowed him to meet a pinpoint cross from Tajon Buchanan and nod into the back of the net.
What a start 😲— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022
Canada's 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 World Cup goal! 🇨🇦
Alphonso Davies scores after one minute and seven seconds to give his side a shock lead 🔥
📺📻📲 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/H8Uax2H2RT
WHAT A MOMENT 🔥— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first ever FIFA World Cup goal 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zzPLBd3cIo
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada drew a blank across three fixtures when making their World Cup bow in 1986 and were frustratingly kept out by Belgium in their Qatar 2022 opener – with Davies missing a penalty in that contest.
WHAT NEXT? Canada topped the CONCACAF section of qualification and believe that, while working under English coach John Herdman, they have what it takes to stage a surge into the last-16.
