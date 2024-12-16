How to see Al Ittihad play live: Flights, tickets, experiences & more

Why not take the trip of a lifetime to Saudi Arabia and grab the chance to see Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby in live action.

The Saudi Pro League has significantly grown in prominence in recent seasons, attracting many of the world's top football talents to the Middle East. While clubs from Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, have historically dominated, winning 34 of the previous 49 Saudi Arabian titles, Al Ittihad from Jeddah, a coastal city on the Red Sea, has consistently maintained its status as one of the nation's and Asia's most formidable football clubs.

Founded in 1927, Al Ittihad is the oldest surviving sports club in Saudi Arabia and is one of only three teams to have participated in every season of the Saudi first division since it first launched in 1976. One of the original reasons behind the club’s inception was to provide entertainment for all citizens of Jeddah. Therefore, the founders decided that the new club should be named Al Ittihad (meaning ‘The Union’ in Arabic). They are often known as Nadi Al-Sha'ab (The People's Club) too, and have a huge following.

Al Ittihad are the joint-second most decorated Saudi club, with 9 league titles and 8 runners-up finishes. They won their first-ever league title in 1982, but their golden era of success would come over a decade later, as they were crowned Saudi champions seven times between 1997 and 2009. During those years of achievement, the team included world stars such as Roberto Donadoni and Bebeto. The Al Ittihad faithful would have to wait until the 2022/23 Pro League season for their next league title triumph. The Jeddah club will be confident of going close once again during this current campaign with a crop of highly talented foreign cohorts, that includes the French trio of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby.

Al Ittihad currently play their home games at the King Abdullah Sport City, known as ‘The Jewel’. It’s a multi-use stadium and sports city located 30km north of Jeddah. King Abdullah Sports City was built to provide Jeddah with a world-class football venue. Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller, and mostly uncovered, Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sport City Stadium opened in 2014 and is the second largest in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, with a capacity of over 60,000. Al Ittihad shares the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Getty Images

Aside from football, other prestigious entertainment and sports spectacles to have taken place at the King Abdullah Sports City include WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Over 60,000 people attended the event, which featured the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match. The heavyweight boxing world title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, dubbed 'Rage on the Red Sea', also occurred at the Jeddah venue in August 2022.

Jeddah is a Saudi Arabian port city on the Red Sea. It is a modern commercial hub and a gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities of Mecca (65km to the east) and Medina (360km to the north). It is one of the most popular places in Saudi Arabia and is the country's second-largest city after Riyadh. With its cosmopolitan culture, world-class cuisine, and commercial venues, Jeddah has much to offer modern-day tourists.

Given Jeddah’s close proximity to the Red Sea, fishing and seafood dominate the food culture, unlike in other parts of the country. Centred around a remarkable and unique Old Town district, Jeddah stretches for miles along the coast, providing numerous beautiful beaches and a modern waterfront area. The 18-mile Corniche, a mix of promenade and coastal road, contains walking and cycling paths and two of the city’s most famous structures, the floating Al Rahma Mosque and King Fahd’s Fountain. Jeddah’s streets house many traditional markets, city-focused museums and contemporary art galleries. Those looking for more adrenaline-fuelled activities can go jet-skiing or head inland to the desert instead and try sand boarding or go on dune buggy rides.

Let GOAL bring you everything you need to know before you plan your trip to Jeddah to see Al Ittihad play live, from flights to where to stay and how to buy tickets.

Flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Getty Images

Jeddah is served by King Abdulaziz International Airport, which is located approximately 10 miles from the city centre. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and its partner airlines run numerous regular flights to Jeddah from all over the globe.

Exploring and planning your route to Jeddah via Etihad Airways is the best option, allowing you to compare prices and flight times and find the best option for those looking to visit the city on the Red Sea coast and check out Al Ittihad in live action.

Below is a breakdown of starting prices and flight times to Jeddah from major airports worldwide.

From To Flight time Prices from New York Jeddah 11h 35m $1300 Abu Dhabi Jeddah 3h 15m AED 650 London Jeddah 6h 5m GBP 400 Paris Jeddah 5h 40m EUR 375 Istanbul Jeddah 3h 50m USD 425 Tokyo Jeddah 16h 55m JPY 92000 Delhi Jeddah 6h 20m INR 42000 Shanghai Jeddah 14h 45m CNY 4750 Madrid Jeddah 5h 50m EUR 375 Sydney Jeddah 19h 30m AUD 1025

Tickets to see Al Ittihad live

For all the latest ticket news and information for forthcoming Al Ittihad matches, go to https://tickets.ittihadclub.sa/. On Seatpick, ticket prices currently range from SAR 475-750.

Upcoming Al Ittihad games

Competition Game Stadium Date Time Saudi Pro League vs Al Nassr (home) King Abdullah Sports City Dec 6 8:00 pm AST King Cup vs Al Hilal (away) Kingdom Arena (Riyadh) Jan 7 8.30 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Feiha (away) King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Buraidah) Jan 11 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Raed (home) King Abdullah Sports City Jan 16 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Shabab (home) King Abdullah Sports City Jan 22 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Damac (away) Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Abha) Jan 27 5.05 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Kholood (home) King Abdullah Sports City Feb 1 8:00 pm AST

Best hotels in Jeddah

Getty Images

Visitors to Jeddah seeking a luxurious stay should consider The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, a lavish hotel offering fine dining and stunning sea views. Once a palace, this hotel honours its regal heritage with an exquisitely designed lobby and dining areas adorned with glowing crystal chandeliers. Prominently situated along the Corniche skyline, The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah overlooks the Red Sea and is conveniently located to access the city's business and shopping districts.

Luxury can also be found at the Narcissus Resort & Spa Obhur. An added bonus for those Al Ittihad match-bound visitors is that the exclusive coastal resort/hotel is located further north and closer to the King Abdullah Sports City but is also still within easy access to the city's many attractions. Narcissus offers stunning views of the Red Sea, sumptuous accommodations and spa services. A hotel even closer to Al Ittahad’s home ground, just a 15-minute walk away, is the Wajd Rose Suites (Al Marwah). It also offers a good budget alternative for those entirely focused on the football action, with rooms available from SAR 350.

How to get to King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah

Getty Images

King Abdullah Sport City is located 30km north of Jeddah and a short drive north of King Abdulaziz International Airport. There is no direct bus connection from Jeddah to King Abdullah Sport City. However, you can hop on the bus from the city to King Abdulaziz Airport and then take a taxi to the stadium.

Alternatively, you can take a taxi straight from the city to the stadium. Buses from Jeddah’s Saptco Bus Station to King Abdulaziz Airport take around 20 minutes and cost roughly SAR 20-25, with services running twice an hour. A taxi from the airport to King Abdullah Sports City takes around 20 minutes, with an estimated cost of SAR 75-200.

Getting around Riyadh

Getty Images

By the standards of sprawling Middle Eastern cities, much of Jeddah is very walkable, particularly once you're in areas such as Al Balad or the Corniche. It is nigh on impossible, though, to see everything that Jeddah has to offer without the use of a car or a taxi. There are plenty of ‘white’ Jeddah taxis around, but you must negotiate a price. Alternatively, ask your hotel to arrange a taxi for you, although this may be more expensive.

The Uber, Bolt and Careem apps also give you the power to request a ride to get around Jeddah anytime, 24/7. However, to use Careem in Saudi Arabia, you will need a local mobile number. To hire a car in Jeddah costs SAR 175 per day, on average.

For now, the Jeddah Metro is a distant dream as its construction is only due to start in 2025. As for buses, Jeddah’s seven lines are budget-friendly and run early to late. Lines 9 and 9B run north from Jeddah’s main bus station near the Bin Laden Mosque in Al Balad to Al Marwah. To ride the bus, you need to download the SAPTCO app, which allows you to pay for buses and can be automatically recharged.

Best restaurants in Jeddah

Getty Images

Saudi Arabian cuisine is a rich tapestry of tradition, culture, and innovation, reflecting influences from the Indian subcontinent, Persia's aromatic essence, and Africa's bold flavours. Predominantly featuring red meat, especially lamb, Saudi dishes often pair it with rice, a staple that graces the centre of the dining table to soak up the meat's savoury juices. The cuisine is hearty and fragrant, a tribute to the abundant use of spices. Popular local specialities include matazeez, jareesh, qursan, and mathloutha.

Al Nakheel in Jeddah is an exceptional outdoor dining venue on Corniche Road, offering a selection of local cuisine such as kabsa and mandi. The food is excellent, complemented by the amiable staff. The restaurant's view of the Red Sea at sunset is a must-see, and both locals and visitors cherish its inviting ambience and genuine flavours. Other budget-friendly dining choices in Jeddah include Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, Sakura Japanese Restaurant, and the Crowne Plaza Jeddah, all of which are highly recommended.

For those looking for a quick bite to eat close to the King Abdullah Sport City, there are a number of eating establishments a few minutes walking distance away, north of the stadium, in the Village shopping centre, including FireGrill, Steak House and Piatto Restaurant. If you've got more time on your hands before kick-off or after the game, it's worth checking out Cwtch. The fine-dining eatery, pronounced "kutch", which is a Welsh term symbolising a warm embrace or a hug, is located west of King Abdulaziz International Airport, on the King Abdulaziz Branch Road in the Al Murjan District and is roughly a 15-minute drive from the stadium.

Cwtch Jeddah offers the diner a voyage into European cuisine's robust and genuine flavours. The menu presents an array of exquisite tastes from across the continent, making it an ideal destination for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The selection boasts premium dishes prepared with top-quality ingredients. The restaurant provides a warm and inviting ambience with its elegant purple decor and soft yellow lighting. In essence, Cwtch is a culinary delight that caters for wide-ranging palates.

Things to do in Riyadh

Getty Images

Visitors to Jeddah should make time to explore Al-Balad, also known as the Historic District of Jeddah. This neighbourhood was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2014, becoming one of five such sites within Saudi Arabia. Historically, Al-Balad served as the primary sea entry point for Hajj pilgrims and an important port for the Indian Ocean trade routes. A trip to Al-Balad, the cultural heart of Jeddah, feels like a journey back in time with its labyrinth of narrow passageways flanked by tall multi-story dwellings constructed from traditional coral stone. Boasting many souks, the Al Balad area is a prime spot for those who delight in the experience of shopping in authentic Arab markets. Jeddah is dotted with cultural landmarks, including numerous galleries and museums. The ATHR and Nezma galleries lead the contemporary art movement, showcasing pieces from regional artists.

King Fahad's Fountain is always high on the must-see list of Jeddah attractions. It is the world's tallest water fountain and can be seen from various parts of the city. The famous fountain, which is right next to the Ritz-Carlton Jeddah resort and overlooks the Red Sea, was donated by King Fahd and opened in 1985. Illuminated by 500 high-powered LED spotlights, the fountain, which jets water up to a height of 853 ft, is best enjoyed at dusk or night.

Located just off Al Kurnaysh Road on Jeddah’s north Corniche, the Fakieh Aquarium is home to over 200 species of marine life. After touring the massive aquarium, which includes stunning underwater tunnels and vast tanks, visitors can take in a dolphin show or swim with dolphins themselves. Fakieh, the only public aquarium in Saudi Arabia, offers a mesmerising and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall is renowned for its luxury brands. It has a family-friendly environment and is one of the busiest shopping malls in the city. Explore a retail paradise with high-end fashion boutiques and popular international brands under one roof, where you can also indulge in diverse dining options ranging from gourmet restaurants to casual cafes. There’s a plethora of entertainment activities for all ages, with a multiplex cinema, bowling alley and much more. Considered a cultural attraction and a shopper's paradise, Red Sea Mall features a historic section devoted to exploring the proud heritage of Jeddah and Saudi Arabia as a whole.

On the way to watch Al Ittihad in action at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, it’s almost impossible to miss ‘The Camel Roundabout'. This artwork is made up of two extremely tall three-piece camel sculptures that are located at each end of a large roundabout at the Northern Corniche in the Obhur district of Jeddah. As you move around the roundabout, the sculptures appear to come together to form a camel shape.