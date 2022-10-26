There was absolute chaos in Madrid even after the referee had blown for full-time as Diego Simeone's side crashed out of the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano, but their exit from the competition wasn't without some typical Simeone-style chaos. Referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle to signal full-time but then had to check the VAR monitor for a potential handball.

A spot-kick was awarded as the players had started to leave the pitch. Carrasco stepped up and watched Lukas Hradecky save his penalty before Saul's headed rebound crashed onto the crossbar. Atletico had one more chance to keep themselves in the Champions League and it looked as though they had been bailed out by Reinildo only for Carrasco - still reeling from the missed penalty - to get in the way of the goal-bound effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Had the penalty or either of the rebounds found the back of the net, Atletico would still have a chance of advancing to the knockouts heading into the final gameweek of the group stage. Instead, if they don't beat Porto next week, they might also miss out on a Europa League place.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO? In arguably the easiest group of this season's Champions League, it is a monumental failure for La Liga giants Atleti to fall at the first hurdle. Luckily, they haven't been so bad in the league as they currently sit third with a visit to Cadiz coming up at the weekend.