‘I didn’t know if it was real!’ - Man Utd full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka reacts to ‘best in the world’ praise from James Maddison

Aaron Wan-Bissaka admits he “didn’t know if it was real” following comments from James Maddison in which he was billed as “the best in the world”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United right-back has enjoyed something of a renaissance at Old Trafford in 2022-23, with favour being earned under Erik ten Hag after starting the campaign behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order. Questions have been asked of whether he is the best fit for United throughout a four-year spell in Manchester, leading to transfer talk surfacing at regular intervals, but his performance in a dramatic FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton – which was secured courtesy of a penalty shootout – led to Leicester star Maddison saying: “AWB is ridiculously good at one-v-one defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Wan-Bissaka has told Sky Sports when asked about said tweet from a Premier League rival: “I saw it and I didn’t know if it was real or not. Those are some nice words from him and I am grateful to see things like that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old defender saw just four minutes of Premier League action through the opening four months of the season, but he has since started 11 games and is pleased to see his value to the collective cause being recognised once more. He added: “For me it is good to see that people notice the improvement this season and the work that has been put in, it is always a nice feeling. I just wanted to play and express myself on the pitch, and I have been given that chance it is a good feeling. I kept my head down and in bad situations you have to keep going. I kept telling myself ‘this isn’t going to last, keeping doing what you are doing’.”

WHAT NEXT? Wan-Bissaka is only tied to a contract at United through to 2024, which has led to further discussion regarding his future and possible moves from the Red Devils to reinforce their ranks in his area of the field, but his performances of late suggest that the offer of fresh terms may be tabled at some stage.