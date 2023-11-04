Was Harry Maguire concussed? Man Utd defender opens up on injury issues after win over Fulham

Harry Maguire downplayed any concussion fears following Manchester United's 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international played the full match despite suffering a head injury early on, with the 30-year-old undergoing a couple of checks to see if he was fit to continue. The centre-back stayed on and the Red Devils claimed an important three points thanks to Bruno Fernandes' winner in second-half stoppage time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Maguire told MUTV: "Obviously I got a knock really early on in the game. The doctor did all the tests and I knew where I was and I was answering all the questions and I completed them [the concussion protocols] thankfully. If the doc says I’m okay to carry on then I’m always going to carry on. It felt good to be able to get through the game, help the lads to a clean sheet and, more importantly, three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This triumph went some way to easing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag but they were far from convincing at Craven Cottage, as Marco Silva's side had chances of their own to win the game. United are still eighth in the Premier League and this victory may just paper over the cracks for the time being.

WHAT NEXT? United are back in Champions League action on Wednesday when they travel to Copenhagen in another key group stage clash.