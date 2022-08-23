'Warrior' Casemiro has already got Man Utd winning, claims Varane

Raphael Varane feels Casemiro has already turned Manchester United into winners after the club's new signing watched them beat Liverpool on Monday.

Real Madrid legend was unveiled at Old Trafford

Saw United's first win of the season

Antony next for Ten Hag?

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro completed his £70-million move from Real Madrid on Monday and was paraded in front of the fans at Old Trafford before Erik ten Hag's side produced their best performance of the season to pile further misery on winless Liverpool.

WHAT THEY SAID: Varane, who won four Champions Leagues alongside Casemiro at Madrid, said: "I know perfectly his quality. He can bring this balance to the team and his mentality.

“He's a warrior, so I think he will really enjoy the English football. It was a perfect night for him to meet Old Trafford because the atmosphere was absolutely amazing, and he brings us a victory, so it’s nice.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has been desperate to sign a world-class holding midfielder, having spent the summer chasing Frenkie de Jong. He described Casemiro as a winner, who will be the "cement" in United's midfield, and his signing, as well as the victory, will massively lift the mood at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag has not finished his business yet. He wants to bring in another forward and would ideally like to further strengthen in midfield and a right back. Ajax winger Antony remains a leading target.