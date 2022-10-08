Wanderers FC at Forge FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign concludes its regular season this weekend as Wanderers FC face off with Forge FC in a closing encounter.

The hosts are safe and sound in the top four, and looking to warm up for the semi-finals in style - and against the side rooted near the foot of the table, they might just fancy their chances.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Wanderers at Forge date & kick-off time

Game: Wanderers FC at Forge FC Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wanderers at Forge on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the game on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App

Wanderers squad & team news

With only a dismal Edmonton clocking a worse season overall than Wanderers, it has been a tough time for the men from Halifax.

They'll hope they can sign off on a positive note, and give themselves something to build upon heading into next year's campaign.

Position Players Goalkeepers Baskett, De Rosario, Oxner Defenders Schaale, Fernandez, Campagna, Sow, Tabi, Ruby, Gander, Santos, Escobar, Gagan Midfielders Lamothe, Marshall, Daniels, Rampersad, Polisi, Omar, Gagnon-Laparé Forwards Samb, Salter, Morelli, Garcia, Bent, Amla, Robinson, Mwandwe

Forge squad and team news

Whatever the result here, Forge know they are heading to the semi-finals, with two more matches to come at the very least.

Get through a double-legged last four tie, and they have a shot at silverware. They'll want all the momentum they can muster.