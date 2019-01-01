Wanda Nara reiterates Icardi's desire to stay at Inter

The Argentine striker's wife and agent has again reassured supporters that he does not want to leave the Serie A club

Wanda Nara, wife and agent of talisman Mauro Icardi, says the 26-year-old striker does not want to leave the club despite the mysterious events of the last few weeks.

Inter captain Icardi has not played since he was stripped of the captaincy in February, with the player insisting that he is recovering from a knee injury.

However, many believe that the former forward could be on the move in the summer, with Real Madrid said to be long-term admirers.

Icardi added fuel to the fire when he did not appear at San Siro for Inter's latest match against , but Wanda insists that this was nothing out of the ordinary.

"I would not say anything that could be misinterpreted," Wanda told Sport Mediaset.

"This will be an important week for the entire Inter world. But I can say it was a positive week, because we talked and we came to something important.

"I want the best for Mauro: He wants to stay at Inter.

“I’m working to make him feel good and make peace with the club. We also chose a lawyer who’s an Inter fan!”

When asked about the absence of Icardi for Inter's 2-0 win over SPAL on Sunday, Wanda claimed that they had watched the match from home, with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta made aware this would be the case beforehand.

"We saw the match from home, with the family, of course, we wanted to avoid any kind of controversy,” she added.

"Marotta knew we would not go, I talk more with him than with Mauro."

When pressed on whether Icardi is really sidelined with a knee injury, Wanda claimed that he is receiving treatment for the issue on a daily basis.

“The knee problem isn’t an invention. He’s taking care of himself 24 hours a day.

“Health is his priority right now because maybe he doesn’t feel important for the team.”

It remains to be seen when Icardi will eventually make his return to the team. Inter face a crucial last 16 tie with on Thursday, having drawn the first leg 0-0.