Walsall vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leicester against Walsall on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Leicester will travel to face League Two team Walsall on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' team has managed to win just once in their last seven outings and that came in the previous round of the FA Cup.

However, Walsall will be hoping to deliver a shock result by beating the Premier League side. The League Two team is currently 11th in the standings and have lost only once in their last five outings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Walsall vs Leicester date & kick-off time

Game:

Walsall vs Leicester

Date:

January 28, 2022

Kick-off:

12:30 pm GMT / 7:30 am ET / 6:00 pm IST

Venue:

Bescot Stadium

How to watch Walsall vs Leicester on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BBC, with streaming options on BBC iPlayer.

The match is not being telecast in India.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

NA

ESPN+

UK

BBC Red Button

BBC iPlayer

India

N/A

N/A

Leicester team news and squad

Rodgers will be without Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Wifred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Boubakary Soumare and Dennis Praet for his team's FA Cup clash against Walsall.

New signing Victor Kristiansen could make his debut for the visitors at left-back if the manager decides to rotate his side for the Cup game.

Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Albrighton, Mendy, Brunt, Perez; Daka, Iheanacho

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ward, Smithies, Iversen

Defenders

Faes, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Soyuncu, Kristiansen

Midfielders

Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Brunt

Forwards

Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Walsall team news and squad

Walsall's new signing Jamille Matt will be unavailable for selection as he is Cup-tied. Manny Monthe is the only other player who will miss the game for Walsall. Monthe was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Tranmere and is serving his suspension.

Walsall predicted XI: Evans; White, Daniels, McEntee; Knowles, Kinsella, Hutchinson, Comley, Gordon; Williams, Johnson

PositionPlayers

Goalkeepers

Evans, Barrett

Defenders

White, Gordon, Daniels, Menayese, Low, McEntee, Clarke, Foulkes, Sawyers

Midfielders

Labadie, Riley, Kinsella, Knowles, Earing, Comley, Shaw, Maddox, Kiernan, Perry, Allen, Hutchinson, Songo'o, Maher, Willmott

Forwards

Wilkinson, Williams, Douglas, Mukuna, Abraham