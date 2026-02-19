Vitinha's Jaw-Dropping Rise: from Wolves flop to PSG's ultimate boss – is this the greatest football glow-up ever?

In the EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Year discussions, PSG midfielder Vitinha stands out not only for his on-pitch brilliance but for his extraordinary journey from the fringes to the spotlight. Football content creator Luca Dallolio captured the essence perfectly in a compelling GOAL's FanZone clip.

“Vitinha is 100% in this team of the year, man,” Luca stated emphatically. “His arc as a footballer is one of the greatest I've seen, bro.

“From not playing at Wolves to being a starter in a treble-winning team at PSG, being the heartbeat of that team.

“I think you could make the case that he was PSG's most important player, not even midfielder, player in that squad,” he added. “(He) can dictate a game. He's technically gifted. He has goals to his game. He works so hard. He covers so much ground. He's a super complete midfielder. He can play in the six. He can play in the eight. He can play even in the 10.”

Luca's passionate breakdown leaves no doubt: Vitinha's transformation isn't just impressive, it's the kind of story that redefines what a career arc can look like in modern football.